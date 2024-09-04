 Notice of Self Storage Lien Sale | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 04, 2024 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Notice of Self Storage Lien Sale 

Published September 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Exit 16 Self Storage
295 Rathe Rd Colchester Vt 05446

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the storage unit will be sold at auction

5 x 10 Justin Miller

5 x 10 Desiree Tetrault

5 x 10 Danielle Bean

10 x 10 Michael Blow

10 x 15 Tom Irish

10 x 20 Christopher Metivier

10 x 25 Joseph St Amour

Auction will take place: Saturday September 14th 2024 at 9:00am
At Exit 16 Self Storage
Units will be opened for viewing immediately prior to the auction.
Sale shall be by live auction to the highest bidder.
Contents of the entire storage unit will be sold as one lot.

All winning bidders will be required to pay a $50.00 deposit which will be refunded once the unit is empty and broom swept clean.

The winning bid must remove all contents from the facility within 72 hours of bid acceptance at no cost to Exit 16 Self Storage .

Exit 16 Self Storage reserves the right to remove any unit from the auction should current tenant pay the outstanding balance in full prior to the start of the auction.

