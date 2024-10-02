Notice of Self Storage Lien Sale 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Jericho Mini Storage 25 North Main Street, Jericho, Vt 05465. The contents of the following self storage unit will be sold at public auction, by sealed bid, on October 16, 2024 at 12:00 PM. James & Mark LaFountain #135 Unit will be opened for viewing for auction, sale by sealed bid to the highest bidder, cash only. Contents of entire storage unit will be sold as one lot.
