May 29, 2024 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Notice Of Self Storage Lien Sale Jericho Mini Storage 25 North Main Street, Jericho, VT 05465 

Published May 29, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The contents of the following self storage units will be sold at public auction, by sealed bid, on June 17, 2024 at 12:00 PM. George Macy #94 John Brown #253 Sean Palker #206 Geoff Conway #33 Pete Carini #146,219,239 Units will be opened for viewing for auction, sale by sealed bid to the highest bidder, cash only. Contents of entire storage unit will be sold as one lot.

