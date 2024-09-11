Notice of Self-Storage Lien Sale: Saxon Hill Mini Storage 

Published September 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to the Vermont Self-Storage Facility Act sec. 2.9 V.S.A chapter 98, Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self-storage units listed below will be sold at a private auction by sealed bid at the Saxon Hill Storage facility at 13 Corporate Drive in Essex Junction, VT. This sale is being held to collect unpaid storage unit occupancy fees, charges and expenses of the sale.
The entire contents of each self-storage unit listed below will be sold, with the proceeds to be distributed to Saxon Hill Mini Storage for all accrued occupancy fees (rent charges), attorney's fees, sale expenses, and all other expenses in relation to the unit and its sale.
Bids will be opened on October 7, 2024
Unit C16 –Shannon Crepeau, 676 Shipman Road, Waterville, VT
Unit B19 – Katrina Lemire, 33 Foster Road, Essex Junction, VT
Unit F3 – Skyler Adams, 18 Margaret Street, Essex Junction, VT
Unit D8 – Ray Barlow, 10 Cilley St, Richmond, VT
Unit D20 – Sarah Kraus, 22 Woodlawn Ave, Burlington, VT
Unit B8 – Brandiann Cornell, 167 Sand Hill Road, Essex Junction, VT
Unit B18 – Lisa Fox, 64 Colchester Ave., Apt 1, Burlington, VT
Unit B15 – Isabelle Genco, 54 South Street, Essex Junction, VT
Unit F15 – Norman Byam, 1 South Street, Essex Junction, VT
Unit H6 – Matthew Morel, 391 VT Route 15, Jericho, VT
Unit E7 – Kevin Riddell, 42 Susie Wilson Road, Unit 214, Essex Junction, VT
Unit C3 – Douglas Siple, 2096 North Williston Road, Williston, VT
Unit F19 – Joshua Stamm, 10 Thomas Lane, Essex Junction, VT
