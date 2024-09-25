Notice of Storage Unit Auction 

Route 7 Climate Storage

189 Northside Dr

Shelburne, Vt. 05482

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the storage unit will be sold at auction

Tonia Valentine 10 x 15

Tonia Valentine 5 x 10 climate control

Hailey Colyer 5 x 10 climate control

Lynette Fuller 10 x 20

Ashley Goms 10 x 15

James Imani 5 x 10 climate control

Auction will take place: Saturday September 28th 2024 at 9:00am at Route 7 Climate Storage.

Units will be opened for viewing immediately prior to the auction.

Sale shall be by live auction to the highest bidder.

Contents of the entire storage unit will be sold as one lot.

All winning bidders will be required to pay a $50.00 deposit which will be refunded once the unit is empty and broom swept clean.

The winning bid must remove all contents from the facility within 72 hours of bid acceptance at no cost to Exit 16 Self Storage.

Route 7 Climate Storage reserves the right to remove any unit from the auction should the current tenant pay the outstanding balance in full prior to the start of the auction.