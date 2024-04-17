 Notice of Storage Unit Disposal for Non-Payment | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 17, 2024 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Notice of Storage Unit Disposal for Non-Payment 

Published April 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Notice is hereby given pursuant to title 9 chapter 98 of the Vermont statutes.

A lien has been placed on the following storage units for non-payment.

Exit 16 Self Storage 295 Rathe Rd Colchester Vt. 05446

Dianne Fayette E48

Josh Leonard L32

Jefferey Nolan K32

Route 7 Climate Storage 189 Northside Dr Shelburne Vt 05482

Madina Mohamed G48

Taylor Sikes G37

Julianna Graves I12

If full payment is not received by the facility by April 27th the unpaid unit will be disposed of at the facilities discretion.

For questions, please call:

Exit 16 Self Storage 802-497-0404

Route 7 Climate Storage 802-985-4212

