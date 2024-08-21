Notice of Town of Westford Livestock Ordinance 

Published August 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the residents of the Town of Westford that pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 2291(14), (15) and (30) and 24 V.S.A. Chapter 59, and other such general enactments as may be material thereto, on August 8, 2024, the Selectboard of the Town of Westford adopted the Town of Westford, Vermont Livestock Ordinance (the "Ordinance"). The Ordinance establishes livestock running at large to be a public nuisance in the Town of Westford and provides procedures for enforcement of civil violations of the Ordinance, including civil penalties and the impoundment of livestock caught running at large. The Ordinance's rules and regulations are necessary and desirable for protecting the public's health, safety and welfare from the dangers to residents, private property and public property posed by livestock running at large.
The Ordinance in its entirety is available for inspection at the Westford Town Office during regular office hours, Monday–Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Friday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Ordinance is also available on the Town of Westford Website: westfordvt.us. Any questions regarding the Ordinance may be directed to:
Holly Delisle
1713 Vermont Route 128
Westford, VT 05494
802-878-4587
[email protected]
This Ordinance shall become effective on October 7, 2024, unless a petition signed by not less than 5% of the qualified voters of the Town of Westford requesting that the adopted amendment be submitted to the voters of the Town at an annual or special meeting is presented to the Selectboard or the Town Clerk on or before September 23, 2024.
