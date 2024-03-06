 Notice to Creditors | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 06, 2024 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors 

Published March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

In re ESTATE of Mary Lemiesz

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Mary Lemiesz, late of Burlington, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: March 1, 2024

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Gary Rodes

Executor/Administrator: Gary Rodes, 284 Pulp Mill Bridge Rd., Weybridge, VT 05753
Phone: 802-388-6517
Email: [email protected]

Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 03/06/2024

