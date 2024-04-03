 Notice To Creditors | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 03, 2024 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice To Creditors 

Published April 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

I represent Melodies of Nature, LLC. The company sold substantially all of its assets on March 29, 2024 and is currently in the process of winding up its business. I have been authorized by the company to administer that winding up. If you would like to submit a claim for amounts due to you from Melodies of Nature, LLC, you may do so by sending your claim in writing to:

Pease Mountain Law PLLC
P.O. Box 279
Hinesburg, VT 05461-0279

Your claim must commence within 5 years after publication of this notice. If your claim is not received within that 5-year period it will be barred pursuant to 11 V.S.A. §4108.

Your claim must include copies of all billing documents in support of your claim.

Dated: March 29, 2024
Michael T. Russell
Pease Mountain Law
PO Box 279
Hinesburg, VT 05461-0279

