Notice To Vendors 

Published March 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Notice is hereby given that HPS will receive sealed Request for Proposals on the items listed below for the 2024-2025 school year, with four possible one year extensions.
School Food Purchasing Program – Commercial & Commodity Products
Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, North/South Carolina, Massachusetts, District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Iowa, Missouri, Alabama, and Texas States.
Proposals will be received at the HPS office until the hour of 5:00 p.m. E.S.T., on April 8, 2024. All proposals will be opened and read aloud at 4:00 p.m., E.S.T. on April 22, 2024, in the HPS office. Proposals will be awarded on or before June 10, 2024 at the May 2024 School Food Purchasing Advisory Committee meetings.
Specifications and Request for Proposal forms may be obtained from the HPS office, 3275 N. M-37 Hwy., P.O. Box 247, Middleville, MI 49333, phone number (269) 795-3308. All proposals shall be on authorized forms. E-mail your requests to Tori Mascho, [email protected]
HPS reserves the right to reject any or all proposals in part or in whole, and to waive any informalities.
