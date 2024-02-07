Notice City of Burlington Full Board of Abatement of Taxes 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published February 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes of the City of Burlington will meet in Contois Auditorium and via ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/92973478288 on Monday, February 12, 2024* to hear and act upon the request for abatement of taxes and/or penalties from:
Golden Junk LLC 310-320 North Winooski Avenue 040-2-140-000
New Northgate Housing LLC 275 Northgate Road 023-3-049-000
*The City Council Meeting usually begins at 7:00 p.m. The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes Meeting is part of this agenda, no set start time.
find, follow, fan us: