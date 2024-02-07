Invitation to Bid For a 2025 Single Axle Dump Truck (Low Profile) with Front Plow, Plow Wing, and Tailgate Spreader, 26,000 Gvw, or Less. 

Published February 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The City of Essex Junction, Vermont, is accepting sealed bids for a 2025 Single Axle Dump Truck (Low Profile), With Front Plow, Wing Plow, and Tailgate Spreader 26,000 lbs. GVW or less. The City will be trading in a 2012 International Truck 4300M7 with Front Plow, Wing Plow, and Tailgate Sander AS IS with 39,368 miles as of 1/8/24. Bids shall be received at the City Office, 2 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452, until 1 PM on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.
Information for bidders and bid forms may be obtained, without charge, on the City's website www.essexjunction.org/news/invitation-to-bid, at the City Office or by calling (802) 878-6944. The City of Essex Junction, through its Authorized Representative, reserves the right to waive any information in or reject any and all bids, in whole or in part, or to accept any bid deemed to be in the best interest of the City of Essex Junction.
