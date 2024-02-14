Official Warning Annual Town Meeting March 5, 2024 Richmond, Vermont 

Published February 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 14, 2024 at 11:11 a.m.
The legal voters of the Town of Richmond Vermont and the legal voters of the Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District residing in Richmond are hereby notified and warned to meet at Camels Hump Middle School, in said Town, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9 AM to transact the following articles:
The voters are further warned to meet at Camels Hump Middle School, in said Town, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, where the polls will be open at 7:00 am in the forenoon and close at 7:00 pm in the afternoon to vote the following by Australian ballot:
Town Officers and MMUUSD School Directors
Article 1. To elect school and town officers for terms posted on ballot.
(To be voted by Australian ballot)
Article 2. To hear and accept reports of the Town Officers.
Article 3. Shall the voters of the Town of Richmond approve a budget of $4,819,779.00 to meet the expenses and liabilities of the Town of Richmond in Fiscal Year 2025?
Article 4. Shall the voters of Richmond vote to appropriate $500.00 to Vermont Family Network to provide support to Richmond families with children with special needs, such amount being reasonably necessary for the support thereof?
Article 5. Shall the voters of Richmond vote to appropriate $3,500.00 to Age Well to provide support and guidance to town residents aged 60 years and older, such amount being reasonably necessary for the support thereof?
Article 6. Shall the voters of Richmond vote to appropriate $375.00 to VT Center for Independent Living for providing services to enhance the lives of town residents with disabilities, such amount being reasonably necessary for the support thereof?
Article 7. Shall the voters of Richmond vote to appropriate $1,000.00 to The Committee on Temporary Shelter to provide emergency shelter, services, and housing for town residents who are homeless or marginally housed, such amount being reasonably necessary for the support thereof?
Article 8. Shall the voters of Richmond vote to appropriate $3,000.00 to Our Community Cares Camp to provide enrichment and food services to children, internship opportunities for youth, job training, and development for young adults for town residents, such amount being reasonably necessary for the support thereof?
Article 9. Shall the voters of Richmond vote to appropriate $1,500.00 to Steps to End Domestic Violence for assisting town residents who have been affected physically, sexually, emotionally, or economically by domestic abuse in the transition to a safe, independent life, such amount being reasonably necessary for the support thereof?
Article 10. Shall the voters of Richmond vote to appropriate $5,000.00 to Turning Point Center of Chittenden County to provide to town residents an inclusive compassionate community supporting those on multiple paths to recovery through peer-driven services in a safe, substance-free environment, such amount being reasonably necessary for the support thereof?
Article 11 Shall the voters of Richmond vote to appropriate $1,885.00 to HOPE Works for their work to end all forms of sexual violence to town residents, such amount being reasonably necessary for the support thereof?
Article 12. Shall the voters authorize renovating and making capital improvements to the Town Center building to address conditions affecting user health and safety concerns (i.e., deteriorating windows, electrical and HVAC systems, emergency egress deficiencies, and the absence of a sprinkler system) and to bring the building into compliance with flood-related zoning regulations, and to issue notes or other debt instruments in an amount not to exceed Nine Million, Eight Hundred Forty-One Thousand, Six Hundred Three and 00/100 Dollars ($9,841,603.00) and for a term not to exceed thirty (30) years (the "Project"), subject to reduction by grants in aid and other state and federal funds then available to the Town for this purpose? (To be voted by Australian ballot)
Article 13. Shall the Town of Richmond vote to approve funding the Conservation Reserve Fund by adding one cent to the municipal tax rate in the 2024-2025 fiscal year? (To be voted by Australian ballot)
Advisory Article 14. Shall the Town of Richmond investigate developing housing on the Town owned property of Browns Ct.?
Article 15. To transact any other Town business that may come legally before this meeting.
Richmond Select Board:Jay Furr, Chairperson; Bard Hill; David Sander, Vice Chair; Jeffrey Forward; Lisa Miller.
Received for record this 18th day of January 2024.
Linda M. Parent, CVC, Town Clerk
SPECIAL NOTES
Requests for early voter absentee ballots will be accepted in the Town Clerk's Office until NOON on March 1, 2024
Richmond Select Board: The legal voters of the Town of Richmond are warned and notified that an informational meeting will be held at Richmond Town Center in the Town of Richmond on Monday, February 26, 2024 commencing at 7:00 PM for the purpose of explaining the 2024-2025 proposed budget and Australian ballot items. This meeting may also be attended online or by phone:
Join Zoom Meeting Online:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87155105423?pwd=WU81V1g1eXZVaTR3U2gvaVVndXJpUT09
Join by Phone: +1 929 205 6099
Meeting ID: 871 5510 5423
Passcode: 025372
find, follow, fan us: