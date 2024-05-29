Official Warning Town of Underhill — Special Town Meeting June 11, 2024 

Published May 29, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The legal voters of the Town of Underhill, in the County of Chittenden, State of Vermont, are hereby notified and warned to meet in person at the Underhill Town Hall located at 12 Pleasant Valley Road, in Underhill, Vermont on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, to transact the following business by Australian Ballot. Voting will take place from 7:00 in the forenoon (7 A.M.) until 7:00 in the afternoon (7 P.M.).
The legal voters of the Town of Underhill are further notified and warned that a public informational hearing to explain and discuss the Australian ballot Articles set forth below will be held on June 5, 2024, at the Underhill Town Hall, beginning at 6 P.M. in the evening. The public may attend the informational hearing in person or virtually, virtual meeting login information will be provided on the Town's website.
AUSTRALIAN BALLOT QUESTIONS
Article 1 Shall the Town, pursuant to 17 V.S.A. §2650(b), approve terms of two years for the two additional Selectboard members, but with the persons initially elected to those positions at the June 11, 2024 special town meeting serving only until the next annual meeting, at which time the Town will again elect two additional Selectboard members to two year terms, but with one of the additional Selectboard members, when first elected, serving for one year and the other additional Selectboard member, when first elected, serving for two years to stagger the two year terms?
Article 2 To elect two Selectboard member positions. The two positions shall expire March 4, 2025.
Selectboard Members:
Robert Stone, ChairPatricia Richards, Vice Chair
Dan Steinbauer
Received for record this 7 day of May, 2024 at Underhill.
ATTEST: ____, Town Clerk
find, follow, fan us: