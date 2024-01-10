 Openings Burlington City Commissions/Boards | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 10, 2024 Legal Notices » General Notices

Openings Burlington City Commissions/Boards 

Published January 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Chittenden Solid Waste District – alternate - Term Expires 5/31/24 One Opening

Conservation Board Term Expires 6/30/27 One Opening

Development Review Board – alternate Term Expires 6/30/26 One Opening

Fence Viewer Term Expires 6/30/24 One Opening

Board of Health Term Expires 6/30/25 One Opening

Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board Term Expires 6/30/24 One Opening

Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board Term Expires 6/30/25 One Opening

Applications may be submitted to the Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Attn: Lori NO later than Wednesday, February 7, 2024, by 4:30 pm. If you have any

questions, please contact Lori at (802) 865-7136 or via email [email protected].

City Council President Paul will plan for appointments to take place at the February 12, 2024 City Council Meeting/City Council With Mayor Presiding Meeting.

