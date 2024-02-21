 Openings Burlington City Commissions/Boards | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 21, 2024 Legal Notices » General Notices

Openings Burlington City Commissions/Boards 

Published February 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Chittenden Solid Waste District – alternate - Term Expires 5/31/24 One Opening
Electric Light Commission - Term Expires 6/30/25 One Opening
Fence Viewer - Term Expires 6/30/24 One Opening
Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board - Term Expires 6/30/24
One Opening Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board - Term Expires 6/30/25 One Opening

Applications may be submitted to the Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Attn: Lori NO later than Wednesday, March 20, 2024, by 4:30 pm. If you have any questions, please contact Lori at (802) 865-7136 or via email [email protected].

City Council President Paul will plan for appointments to take place at the March 25, 2024 City Council Meeting/City Council With Mayor Presiding Meeting.

