Openings Burlington City Commissions/Boards 

Published August 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 7, 2024 at 2:54 p.m.
Conservation Board Term Expires 6/30/27 One Opening
Fence Viewer Term Expires 6/30/25 Two Openings
Retirement Board Term Expires 6/30/27 One Opening
Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board Term Expires 6/30/25 One Opening
Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board Term Expires 6/30/27 One Opening
Applications may be submitted to the Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Attn: Lori NO later than Wednesday, September 18, 2024, by 4:30 pm. If you have any questions, please contact Lori at (802) 865-7136 or via email [email protected]. City Council President Traverse will plan for appointments to take place at the September 23, 2024 City Council Meeting/City Council With Mayor Presiding Meeting.
