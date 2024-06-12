Openings Burlington City Commissions/Boards 

Published June 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Fence Viewer Term Expires 6/30/25 Two Openings
Board of Health Term Expires 6/30/27 One Opening
Parks and Recreation Commission Term Expires 6/30/25 One Opening
Retirement Board Term Expires 6/30/27 One Opening
Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board Term Expires 6/30/25 One Opening
Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board Term Expires 6/30/27 One Opening
Applications may be submitted to the Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Attn: Lori NO later than Wednesday, July 10, 2024, by 4:30 pm. If you have any questions, please contact Lori at (802) 865-7136 or via email [email protected].
City Council President Traverse will plan for appointments to take place at the July 15, 2024 City Council Meeting/City Council With Mayor Presiding Meeting.
find, follow, fan us: