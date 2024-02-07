 Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on February 22, 2024, at 9:00 am | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 07, 2024 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Published February 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on February 22, 2024 at 9am EST at 130 Taconic Business Park, Manchester Center, VT 05255 (Unit M203), 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 05151 (Units R19, R55, R67), 205 VT-4A West, Castleton VT 05735 (3-10, 3-32, 3-37) and 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S56, S72, S108, S131) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien

Unit # Name Contents

1 M203 Corey Hazelton Household Goods

2 R19 Laura Lockerby Household Goods

3 R55 Mitchell Pike Household Goods

4 R67 Melinda Bussino Household Goods

5 3-37 Thomas Amerio Household Goods

7 3-10 James Burch Household Goods

8 3-32 Beverly Burch Household Goods

9 S56 Helena Bundy Household Goods

10 S72 Desiray Bemis Household Goods

11 S108 Bobbie Bennet Household Goods

12 S131 Amy Dacharme Household Goods

