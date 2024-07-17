 Probate Division Grand Isle Unit Docket No.: 24-PR-03939 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 17, 2024 Legal Notices » General Notices

Probate Division Grand Isle Unit Docket No.: 24-PR-03939 

Published July 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

In re ESTATE of Beatrice Mary Rourke

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Beatrice Mary Rourke, late of Isle La Motte, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: July 12, 2024

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Paul R. Morwood, Esq.

Executor/Administrator: Paul R. Morwood, Esq., 333 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403

phone: 802-862-2135

email: [email protected]

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 07/17/2024

Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont – Grand Isle Probate Unit

Address of Probate Court: PO Box 7, North Hero, VT 05474

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation