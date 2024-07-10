Proposals to Amend the Constitution of the State of Vermont 

Published July 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Vermont General Assembly is proposing voters amend the Constitution of the State of Vermont as follows:
Proposal 3: This proposal would amend the Constitution of the State of Vermont to provide that the citizens of the State have a right to collectively bargain.
Article 2* of Chapter I of the Vermont Constitution is added to read:
Article 2*. [Right to collectively bargain]
That employees have a right to organize or join a labor organization for the purpose of collectively bargaining with their employer through an exclusive representative of their choosing for the purpose of negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety in the workplace. Therefore, no law shall be adopted that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to collectively bargain with respect to wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety, or that prohibits the application or execution of an agreement between an employer and a labor organization representing the employer's employees that requires membership in the labor organization as a condition of employment.
Proposal 4: This proposal would amend the Constitution of the State of Vermont to specify that the government must not deny equal treatment and respect under the law on account of a person's race, ethnicity, sex, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or national origin.
Article 2* of Chapter I of the Vermont Constitution is added to read:
Article 2*. [Equality of rights]
That the people are guaranteed equal protection under the law. The State shall not deny equal treatment and respect under the law on account of a person's race, ethnicity, sex, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or national origin. Nothing in this Article shall be interpreted or applied to prevent the adoption or implementation of measures intended to provide equality of treatment and opportunity for members of groups that have historically been subject to discrimination.
