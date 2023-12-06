Proposed State Rules 

Published December 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/. The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
Rules Governing Medications for Opioid Use Disorder.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P047
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health
CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule establishes the requirements for providers treating patients with opioid use disorder (OUD). On December 29, 2022, Congress eliminated the federal requirement for healthcare providers who dispense medication for opioid use disorder to obtain an "X Waiver" prior to dispensing buprenorphine and ended the program that issued those waivers. However, the legislation does not impact current state regulations; the current (non-emergency) Vermont MOUD regulations still require providers to obtain this X Waiver (which is no longer obtainable) in order to dispense buprenorphine to treat substance use disorder. This rule eliminates the X Waiver requirements. Doing so will ensure Vermont's MOUD regulations do not inhibit access to MOUD providers by those in need. The rule also aligns telehealth requirements with federal law. Finally, a number of clarifications, terminology updates, and formatting changes were made.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Brendan Atwood, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 E-Mail: [email protected]. URL: https://www.healthvermont.gov/laws-regulations/laws/public-comment.
FOR COPIES: Natalie Weill, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 E-Mail: [email protected].
