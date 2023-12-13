PROPOSED STATE RULES 

Published December 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Vermont Fire Service Training Council Rules.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P048
AGENCY: Vermont Fire Service Training Council
CONCISE SUMMARY: The Vermont Fire Service Training Council maintains rules pertaining to fire service training requirements, standards for courses, issuance of certifications, and waivers related to the training requirements for firefighters. This rule filing makes corrections to typographical errors, clarifies the annual date by which the Council may modify recertification requirements, and eases the requirements for granting firefighter certification through reciprocity from applicants who received their certification from other states.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Michael Skaza, Chief of Training, VT Dept of Public Safety, Division of Fire Safety, Vermont Fire Academy, 93 Davison Drive, Pittsford, VT 05763 Tel: 802-483-2754 Fax: 802-483-2464 E-Mail: [email protected] URL: https://firesafety.vermont.gov/academy/vermont-fire-service-training-council.
FOR COPIES: John Marcus, Vermont Fire Service Training Council, University of Vermont, 284 East Avenue, Burlington, VT 05405 Tel: 802-656-4363 E-Mail: [email protected].
