Proposed State Rules 

Regulations for Lead Control. Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P001 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health
CONCISE SUMMARY: The rule provides the requirements for work practices, licensing, and training for lead-based paint activities and renovation, repair, painting and maintenance activities to prevent the creation of lead hazards that cause lead poisoning. This rulemaking proposes the following changes: 1) Amends the information required by the Department from the owners of rental target housing to obtain RRPM firm licenses to work on their own properties. Specifically, the requirement for liability insurance has been removed. 2) Amends the activities licensed owners of rental target housing can conduct when doing RRPM activities on their own properties. 3) Amends items to be consistent with federal law, including adding a hands-on component to the training requirement for a lead-safe RRPM refresher training and adding the definition for "Dry disposable cleaning cloth." 4) Amends the training requirements for lead-based paint inspectors to be consistent with other states. 5) Amends provisions for clarity.
For Further Information, Contact: Meg McCarthy, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401, Tel: 802-951-0174 Fax: 802-951-1275, E-Mail: [email protected] URL: https://www.healthvermont.gov/laws-regulations/laws/public-comment.
FOR COPIES: Natalie Weill, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401, Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275, E-Mail: [email protected]
Antidegradation Implementation Rule.Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P002AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources
CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rule lays out the process for implementing Vermont's antidegradation policy. Vermont's antidegradation policy requires that existing uses of waters and the level of water quality necessary to protect those uses shall be maintained and protected. To implement this policy, the proposed rule requires an analysis of water quality impacts, to be conducted during the review of applications for permits authorizing activities that are required to comply with the Vermont Water Quality Standards. The rule includes a list of permits subject to antidegradation review, the required public process, and the three-tiered analysis of water quality impacts: Protection of Outstanding Resource Waters, protection of High Quality Waters, and protection of Existing Uses. The rule also includes an analysis for determining when a reduction in receiving-water quality is allowable, based on evaluation of the subsequent socioeconomic impact of not allowing the proposed activity.
For Further Information, Contact: Bethany Sargent, DEC Watershed Management Division, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 3, Montpelier, Vermont 05620-3522 Tel: 802-490-6131 Fax: 802-828-1544 E-Mail: [email protected] URL: https://dec.vermont.gov/watershed/laws.
For Copies: Hannah Smith, DEC Office of General Counsel, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier, Vermont 05620-3522 Tel: 802-461-8187 Fax: 802-828-1544 E-Mail: [email protected].
