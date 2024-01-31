Proposed State Rules 

Published January 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 31, 2024 at 10:10 a.m.
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
-----
VPharm Coverage.Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P003
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services
CONCISE SUMMARY: This proposed rulemaking amends VPharm rule 5450 titled "Coverage" which establishes coverage for the VPharm program. This VPharm Coverage rule was last amended effective February 25, 2012. This amendment aligns with federal and state guidance and law, improves clarity, and makes technical corrections. Certain content, such as 5450.1 Rebate or Price Discount, has been removed as it was redundant with language that exists in state statute. Substantive revisions include: expanding drug coverage available under VPharm 2 and VPharm 3 to be equivalent to the drug coverage available under VPharm 1 and the Medicaid program, as authorized through Vermont's Global Commitment to Health 1115 Demonstration waiver effective July 1, 2022.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Ashley Berliner, Department of Vermont Health Access, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1000 Tel: 802-578-9305 Fax: 802-241-0450 E-Mail: [email protected] URL: https://humanservices.vermont.gov/rules-policies/health-care-rules.
FOR COPIES: Danielle Fuoco, Department of Vermont Health Access, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1000 Tel: 802-585-4265 Fax: 802-241-0450 E-Mail: [email protected].
-----
Rules Governing the Importation of Domestic Animals, Including Livestock and Poultry.Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P004
AGENCY: Agriculture, Food & Markets
CONCISE SUMMARY: This is an update to the existing importation rules for livestock and poultry. The rule outlines the documentation and disease testing requirements to import cattle/bison, equine, swine, sheep, goats, poultry, ratites, psittacine birds, camelids, and cervids from the US 50 States and Canada. Disease epidemiology and testing have changed, this update addresses the significant diseases of concerns and the tests required to reasonably demonstrate free status. This update aligns the rule with USDA disease programs, modern technology, and the disease traceability standards set by Vermont statutes. Examples of the changes: current USDA brucellosis program standards are eliminating the Class A-C language for describing state status and has increased the age recommendation for swine testing from four months to six months of age.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Kaitlynn Levine, Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets, 116 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620, Tel: 802-636-7144 Email: [email protected] URL: https://agriculture.vermont.gov/rule-governing-importation-livestock-and-poultry-rule-98074.
FOR COPIES: Kristin Haas, Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets, 116 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620, Tel: 802-522-7326 Email: [email protected].
-----
Private Nonmedical Institution Rules Simplification.Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P005
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services
CONCISE SUMMARY: These rules strike all existing Division of Rate Setting rules and replace them in the Agency of Human Services' Health Care Administrative Rules. Some material, particularly language regarding which costs are allowable and how the Division applies various bonuses or penalties, is moved into a new manual. The remaining material primarily sets out the administrative process for applying for, receiving, and appealing per diem rates set by the Division.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: James LaRock, Department of Vermont Health Access, NOB 1 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-241-0251 Fax: 802-241-0260 Email: [email protected]URL:https://humanservices.vermont.gov/rules-policies/health-care-rules/health-care-administrative-rules-hcar.
FOR COPIES: Jaime Mooney, Department of Vermont Health Access NOB 1 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-798-2144 Fax: 802- 241-0260 Email: [email protected].
-----
Nursing Home Reimbursement Rule Simplification.Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P006
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services
CONCISE SUMMARY: These rules strike all existing Division of Rate Setting rules and replace them in the Agency of Human Services' Health Care Administrative Rules. Some material, particularly language regarding which costs are allowable and how the Division applies various bonuses or penalties, is moved into a new manual. The remaining material primarily sets out the administrative process for applying for, receiving, and appealing per diem rates set by the Division.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: James LaRock, Department of Vermont Health Access, NOB 1 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-241-0251 Fax: 802-241-0260 Email: [email protected] URL: https://humanservices.vermont.gov/rules-policies/health-care-rules/health-care-administrative-rules-hcar.
FOR COPIES: Jaime Mooney, Department of Vermont Health Access NOB 1 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-798-2144 Fax: 802-241-0260 Email: [email protected].
-----
General Assistance Temporary Housing Assistance.Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P007
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families
CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rule contains four amendments to the General Assistance program rules:
(1) language was added to rule 2650 authorizing DCF to withhold payments to hotels/motels in violation of lodging licensing rules;(2) the rule expands categorical eligibility for 28 days of housing under rule 2652.3 to include families with children who are 19 years old or younger; (3) the rule updates the basic needs standard chart in rule 2652.4 to align with the current Reach Up basic needs dollar amounts; and (4) the methodology for calculating the 30% income contribution in rule 2652.4 was changed from using the least expensive daily motel rate to either the current daily rate at the motel in which the temporary housing applicant is staying or if the applicant is not currently housed in a motel, the average daily rate.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Heidi Moreau, Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families 280 State Drive, NOB 1 North, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-595-9639 Email: [email protected] URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/esd/laws-rules/current.
FOR COPIES: Amanda Beliveau, Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families 280 State Drive, HC 1 South, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-241-0641 Email: [email protected].
