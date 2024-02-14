Proposed State Rules 

Published February 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 14, 2024 at 11:11 a.m.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P008
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families
CONCISE SUMMARY: The Reach First program provides cash assistance for up to four months to families experiencing a short-term crisis. The Reach First rules govern the eligibility criteria for the Reach First program. A family that meets eligibility criteria for Reach Up financial assistance (Vermont's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program) and has needs that can be fully addressed by Reach First payments and support services may be eligible for Reach First. The proposed rule reorganizes and renumbers the rules to conform to a standard outline format, updates terminology, updates statutory references, and replaces deficit-based language with strengths-based language (for example, using the term "engagement" instead of "compliance"). To conform to Act 133 of 2022, the proposed rule replaces references to the "Reach Up work requirement" with "federal work requirement" and eliminates provisions regarding work-requirement based referrals to other programs and mandatory participation in Reach First.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Heidi Moreau, Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families, 280 State Drive, NOB 1 North, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-595-9639 Email: [email protected] URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/esd/laws-rules/proposed.
FOR COPIES: Amanda Beliveau, Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families, 280 State Drive, HC 1 South, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-241-0641 Email: [email protected].
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P009
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families
CONCISE SUMMARY: The Reach Up program provides cash assistance and support services to low-income families. The Reach Up Services rules govern participation requirements for families receiving Reach Up financial assistance. Act 133 of 2022 substantially changed the Reach Up program by replacing the requirement for participants to engage in designated work activities for a set number of hours based on the family's composition with participant requirements that employ a universal engagement model that identifies participants' strengths and needs and develops individualized plans, considering their unique circumstances to help them move toward their goals. This rule implements these changes by removing all references to the work requirement, work requirement hours, and related criteria and replacing the work requirement structure with "Reach Up participant requirements" that includes the list of activities outlined in Act 133 and updates language to reflect the universal engagement model.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P010
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families
CONCISE SUMMARY: The Reach Up program provides cash assistance and support services to low- income families. The Reach Up Eligibility rules govern the eligibility criteria for the Reach Up program. The proposed rule implements changes to Reach Up eligibility criteria required by Act 133 of 2022, including increasing the age of an eligible child attending school from 19 to 22; increasing the child support pass through amount from $50 to $100, and increasing the earned income disregard from $250 to $350. The proposed rule also updates outstanding uses of terms such as "failure" and "compliance" that were not updated in the previous cycle of rulemaking; adds language to rule 2253(10) clarifying that financial assistance from poverty reduction programs is excluded; and inserts language regarding the proration of benefit payments that was inadvertently stricken from the rule in the previous cycle of rulemaking.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P011
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families
CONCISE SUMMARY: The Postsecondary Education (PSE) program provides financial assistance, case management, and support services to assist parents in eligible low-income families to obtain two- or four-year postsecondary undergraduate degrees. The proposed rule reorganizes and renumbers the rules to conform to a standard outline format, updates terminology, updates statutory references, and replaces deficit-based language with strengths-based language (for example, using the term "engagement" instead of "compliance"). The proposed rule also includes amendments to align with changes to the PSE program made by Act 133 of 2022, such as updating the definition of "dependent child," allowing two parents to participate in the PSE program at the same time, and replacing references to the Reach Up work requirement with federal work requirement.
