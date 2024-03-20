Proposed State Rules 

Published March 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Aboveground Storage Tank Rules.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P012 AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources, Environmental Conservation
CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule is required by 10 V.S.A. section 1929a(c). The existing rule sets tank design and installation standards, tank inspection requirements, and protocols for reporting and managing noncompliant tanks. The proposed amended rule includes additional requirements for new tank system installations, adds phased in installation requirements for existing tank system, and proposes a new yellow tag provision for addressing noncompliant tanks by allowing limited fuel deliveries to noncompliant tanks that do not pose an immediate threat to the environment. Although continued operation of noncompliant tanks is potentially problematic, an immediate prohibition of further deliveries of fuel oil (i.e., red tagging) is a major concern, as existing rules jeopardize the health and safety of Vermont residents that rely on oil heat. Additionally, the proposed amended rules provide additional rule applicability clarifications and new technical definitions and modify the tank inspection interval from 3 to 4 years.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Anna Bourakovsky, Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 1, Montpelier VT 05620-3704 Tel: 802-477-2981 Email: [email protected] URL: https://dec.vermont.gov/waste-management/storage-tanks.
FOR COPIES: Matthew Chapman, Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 1, Montpelier VT 05620-3704
Tel: 802-249-4393 Email: [email protected].
