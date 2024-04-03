Proposed State Rules 

Published April 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
_____
Unused Drug Repository Rule.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P013
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health
CONCISE SUMMARY: This rulemaking establishes the requirements for the administration of, and participation in, the Unused Drug Repository program. The purpose of this program is to get medicine to those who need it and who may have difficulty affording it. This Program will collect, inspect, and dispense medicine to patients, with priority given to those who meet the statutory criteria. This rulemaking outlines the program requirements for the Program Administrator, Collection Sites, Dispensing Sites, donors, and recipients.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Brendan Atwood, Department of Health, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-8300 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 E-Mail: [email protected] URL: https://www.healthvermont.gov/laws-regulations/laws/public-comment.
FOR COPIES: Natalie Weill, Department of Health, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-8300 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 E-Mail: [email protected]
_____
Reportable and Communicable Diseases Rule.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P014
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health
CONCISE SUMMARY: This rulemaking does the following: 1) Modifies the content contained in reports to include additional information if requested; 2) Removes the requirement to report negative and indeterminate SARS-CoV-2, the lab test for COVID-19, results to the Department of Health (Department); 3) Changes the required reporting period for positive SARS-CoV-2 results and COVID-19 from "immediately" to "within 24 hours"; 4) Adds Mpox to the list of reportable diseases and the associated laboratory finding, Non-variola Orthopoxvirus, to the list of reportable laboratory findings; 5) Clarifies that immediate reporting for identified diseases and laboratory findings means they must be reported by telephone to the Department; 6) Requires additional organisms to be sent to the Department Laboratory; 7) Updates and clarifies various other human and animal diseases, syndromes, and laboratory findings required to be reported to the Department; and 8) Reorganizes the rule for clarity. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Natalie Weill, Department of Health, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-8300 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 E-Mail: [email protected] URL: https://www.healthvermont.gov/laws-regulations/laws/public-comment.
FOR COPIES: Brendan Atwood, Department of Health, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-8300 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 E-Mail: [email protected]
_____
Improved Tracking of Workplace Injuries and Illnesses.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P015
AGENCY: Department of Labor
CONCISE SUMMARY: OSHA is amending its occupational injury and illness recordkeeping regulation to require certain employers to electronically submit injury and illness information to OSHA that employers are already required to keep under the recordkeeping regulation. Specifically, OSHA is amending its regulation to require establishments with 100 or more employees in certain designated industries to electronically submit information from their OSHA Forms 300 and 301 to OSHA once a year. OSHA will not collect employee names or addresses, names of health care professionals, or names and addresses of facilities where treatment was provided if treatment was provided away from the worksite from the Forms 300 and 301. OSHA intends to post this information - after redacting appropriate personal and medically protected information - on its website accessible by the public.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Daniel A. Whipple, Department of Labor, Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration, PO Box 488 Montpelier VT 05601-0488 Tel: 802-828-5084 Fax: 802-828-0408 E-Mail: [email protected]. URL: https://labor.vermont.gov/vermont-occupational-safety-and-health-administration-vosha/rules-publications/rules-regulations.
FOR COPIES: Karl P. Hayden, Department of Labor, Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration, PO Box 488 Montpelier, VT 05601-0488 Tel: 802-828-5085 Fax: 802-828-0408 E-mail: [email protected].
find, follow, fan us: