Proposed State Rules 

Published April 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P016
AGENCY: Public Utility Commission
CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed amendments bring the Public Utility Commission's disconnection rules into alignment with Act 47 to allow for remote disconnections and require utilities to contact owners of rental properties when conducting a disconnection. Disconnections governed by this rule relate to the non-voluntary termination of utility service because of delinquency or non-payment. The rule amendments also modernize the disconnection notification process by allowing utilities to contact affected customers with SMS text messages and emails instead of only telephone calls.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Daniel C. Burke, Esq., Vermont Public Utility Commission 112 State Street, 4th Floor, Montpelier, VT 05602 Tel: 802-828-1173 Fax: 802-828-3352 Email: [email protected] URL: https://epuc.vermont.gov/?q=node/64/127248.
FOR COPIES: Ann Bishop, Vermont Public Utility Commission 112 State Street, 4th Floor, Montpelier, VT 05602 Tel: 802-828-2358 Fax: 802-828-3352 Email: [email protected].
