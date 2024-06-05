Proposed State Rules 

Published June 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
_____
2024 Materials Management Plan.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P019
AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources
CONCISE SUMMARY: The intended impact of the 2024 Materials Management Plan (MMP or Plan) is to reduce Vermont's waste generation and improve the state's waste management, including convenient options for recyclables, food scraps, and safe disposal of household hazardous waste, rather than being landfilled. This 2024 MMP amends the previous Plan, which was adopted in 2019. Sectionsinclude: Introduction; Market and Facilities Assessment, Agency of Natural Resources-Strategies and Actions; Solid Waste Implementation Plan Requirements and Approval Process; Solid Waste Management Entities-Strategies and Actions. Subsections within the Introduction include: Statutory Authority; Plan Priorities and Goals; Vermont's Waste; Challenges in Materials Management; Climate Change; Equity, Accessibility, and Environmental Justice. The Strategies and Actions replace the "Performance Standards" from the 2019 Plan and are requirements for the Agency and Municipal Solid Waste Management Entities (SWMEs) for the five-year Plan period.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Josh Kelly, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-522-5897 Fax: 802-828-1011 E-Mail: [email protected] URL: https://dec.vermont.gov/waste-management/solid.
FOR COPIES: Anne Bijur, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-522-5783 Fax: 802-828-1011 E-Mail: [email protected].
find, follow, fan us: