Proposed State Rules 

Published June 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services
CONCISE SUMMARY: The Rules on Agency Designation establish the requirements for community mental health services and intellectual/developmental disability services within distinct geographic areas of Vermont. This rule has not been updated since 2003. The proposed amendments focus on modernizing language, aligning with current policy and practice, aligning with other Administrative Rules for content and formatting, including direct language from statute, increasing clarity, increasing plain language, and simplifying and/or modernizing processes.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Ashley Johns, Agency of Human Services, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05676 Tel: 802-585-9884 Fax: 802-241-0450, E-Mail: [email protected]. URL:
https://mentalhealth.vermont.gov/policy-and-legislative-resources/rules.
FOR COPIES: Ashley Roy, Agency of Human Services, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05602 Tel: 802-585-5679 Fax: 802-241-0450 E-Mail: [email protected].
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health
CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule establishes a certification process and provides certification requirements for Recovery Service Organizations that receive state or federal funding for the provision of recovery support services from the Department of Health (Department).
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Natalie Weill, Department of Health, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-8300 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 E-Mail: [email protected] URL: https://www.healthvermont.gov/laws-regulations/laws/public-comment.
FOR COPIES: Brendan Atwood, Department of Health, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-8300 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 E-Mail: [email protected].
