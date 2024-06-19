Proposed State Rules 

Published June 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated June 19, 2024 at 10:58 a.m.
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P022
AGENCY: Department of Labor
CONCISE SUMMARY: The Workers' Compensation Rules set procedures for handling workers' compensation claims. Proposed rules implement 2023 statutory amendments and minor technical corrections. Proposed rule 3.1300 clarifies 5 "business" days; proposed rule 3.2300 clarifies operation of payment without prejudice; proposed rule 3.3000 adopts the "day is a day" amendment to the Vermont Rules of Civil Procedure; proposed rule 7.1800 clarifies that a medical preauthorization expires if not acted on in 9 months; proposed rule 8.1200 changes the average weekly wage calculation to include paid leave; rule 8.1400 to be repealed because it contravenes the statute; proposed rules 11.1400 and 12.1730 update reference to the VT Health Dept's Rule Governing the Prescribing of Opioids; proposed rule 13.1500 codifies current practice for settlement approval; proposed rule 13.1650 requires highlighting certain settlement terms; proposed rule 17 adds formal docket practice requirements; minor changes to rule 18 on mediation.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Dirk Anderson, Director of Workers' Compensation, Vermont Department of Labor, PO Box 488, Montpelier VT 05601 Tel: 802-828-4391 Fax: 802-828/-4281 Email: [email protected] URL: https://labor.vermont.gov/workers%E2%80%99-compensation/
adjusters-attorneys-insurers/statutes-rules-
and-decisions/rules-proposed-rules.
FOR COPIES: Beth DeBernardi, Vermont Department of Labor, PO Box 488, Montpelier VT 05601 Tel: 802-661-8136 Tax: 802-828-4281 Email: [email protected].
