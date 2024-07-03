Proposed State Rules 

Published July 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
_____
Administration of Nonemergency Involuntary Psychiatric Medications.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P023
AGENCY: Department of Mental Health
CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule outlines the procedures for the administration of nonemergency involuntary psychiatric medications by the Department of Mental Health Services (DMH). This rulemaking adds a "forensic facility," as defined by Act 27 (2023) to the list of facilities where involuntary psychiatric medications can be administered. Section 7: USE OF RESTRAINTS WHEN ADMINISTERING NONEMERGENCY INVOLUNTARY MEDICATION" has been removed from this rule because these requirements are addressed in a separate DMH rule. Terms and formatting have also been updated.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Karen Barber, Agency of Human Services, 280 State Drive, Ctr. Bldg., Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-461-8096 Email: [email protected] URL: https://mentalhealth.vermont.gov/policy-and-legislative-resources/rules.
FOR COPIES: Nicole DiStasio, Agency of Human Services, 280 State Drive, Ctr. Bldg., Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-904-3226 Email: [email protected].
find, follow, fan us: