Proposed State Rules 

Vermont Proposed Rule: 24-E06
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services
CONCISE SUMMARY: This emergency rule contains five amendments to the General Assistance program rules: (1) language regarding notices to terminate tenancy was added to the definition of constructive eviction in rule 2622; (2) language was added to rule 2650 authorizing DCF to withhold payments to hotels/motels in violation of lodging licensing rules; (3) the catastrophic and vulnerable populations eligibility categories in rules 2652.2 and 2652.3 have been replaced with the new eligibility criteria set forth in sec. E.321 of Act 113 of 2024; (4) the rule updates the basic needs standard chart in rule 2652.4 to align with the current Reach Up basic needs dollar amounts; and (5) the methodology for calculating the 30% income contribution in rule 2652.4 was changed from using the least expensive daily motel rate to either the current daily rate at the motel in which the temporary housing applicant is staying or if the applicant is not currently housed in a motel, the average daily rate.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Heidi Moreau, Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families, 280 State Drive, NOB 1 North, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-595-9639 Email: [email protected] URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/esd/laws-rules/current.
FOR COPIES: Amanda Beliveau, Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families, 280 State Drive, HC 1 South, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-241-0641 Email: [email protected]. _____
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P024
AGENCY: Judicial Nominating Board
CONCISE SUMMARY: The rules govern standards for screening judicial candidates. These amendments: update conflict of interest standards to conform to new legislation; reduce duplicative interviews; emphasize the importance of writing for Supreme Court candidates; and minor miscellaneous edits to conform to statute and practice.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Eleanor Spottswood, Judicial Nominating Board Tel: 802-391-0061 E-Mail: [email protected] URL: https://www.vermontjudiciary.org/attorneys/judicial-nominating-information.
NOTE: The two rules below have been promulgated by the Agency of Human Services who has requested the notices be combined to facilitate a savings for the agency. When contacting the agency about these rules please note the title and rule number of the proposed rule(s) you are interested in.
Ambulance Services (4.226)
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P025
Beneficiary Protections and Responsibilities (8.101)
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P026
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services
CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rules set forth the criteria for coverage and service delivery for Health Care Administrative Rules (HCAR). The amendment to HCAR 8.101 replaces Medicaid covered services rule 7101 as part of the sequential adoption of Health Care Administrative Rules designed to improve public accessibility and comprehension of the rules concerning the operation of Vermont's Medicaid program. It also amends Health Care Administrative Rule 4.226 to align with current practice.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Ashley Berliner Agency of Human Services 280 State Drive Waterbury, VT 05671-1000 Tel: 802-578-9305 Fax: 802-241-0450 E-Mail: [email protected] URL: http://humanservices.vermont.gov/on-line-rules.
