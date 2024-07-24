Proposed State Rules 

Published July 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
_____
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P027
AGENCY: Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets
CONCISE SUMMARY: Technical Service Providers (TSPs) provide nutrient management and water quality permit consulting to Vermont farmers for water quality regulations. This rule is intended to ensure farmers receive professional technical services from TSPs that meet a minimum standard of quality assurance related to agricultural water quality nutrient management planning and permitting/certification regulations. The proposed rule will ensure TSPs are held accountable for understanding the rules, regulations, and requirements related to nutrient management planning and permitting/certification services they provide. The rule will also enable enforcement on TSPs if the services they provide are out of compliance with water quality regulations. Currently, farms and the state lack recourse outside of enforcement on farms for work products provided by TSP's that are non-compliant.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Laura DiPietro, Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, 116 State St. Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-595-1990 E-mail: [email protected]
URL: https://agriculture.vermont.gov/TSPRule.
FOR COPIES: Nate Sands, Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, 116 State St. Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-224-6850
E-Mail: [email protected].
_____
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P028
AGENCY: Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets
CONCISE SUMMARY: The Best Management Practice Program provides technical assistance and financial assistance to Vermont farmers to support construction of on-farm improvements designed to abate water quality risks from agricultural pollution. This rule making corrects findings from a 2018 audit that found the rule misaligned with current statute and practice. Updates reflect current terminology, statutes, process and procedures for project prioritization, operation and maintenance requirements, as well as the petition process that have evolved since the last filing in 1996.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Laura DiPietro, Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and
Markets, 116 State St. Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-595-1990 Fax: 802-828-2361 E-mail:
[email protected] URL: https://agriculture.vermont.gov/BMPRule.
FOR COPIES: Nina Gage, Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, 116 State St. Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-622-4098 Fax: 802-828-2361 E-mail: [email protected].
_____
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P029
AGENCY: Office of the Treasurer
CONCISE SUMMARY: The Vermont Saves Program Rule proposes to implement 3 V.S.A. Chapter 18, consistent with the legislative intent to establish a State auto-IRA program for "the purpose of increasing financial security for Vermonters by providing access to an IRA for Vermont employees of companies that do not currently offer a retirement savings program." The rule is intended to ensure the Program is designed to meet the Legislature's requirements that the Program facilitate portability of participant benefits through withdrawals, rollovers, and direct transfers and minimize costs by achieving economies of scale and other efficiencies. Among other things, the rule addresses program eligibility requirements and mandates, employer registration and exemption certification, the participant opt out process, portability (including rollovers and distributions), fund withdrawals, contributions, default contribution rates and investments options, payroll deductions, and the auto-escalation process. The rule also ensures the Program is compliant with all applicable State and federal laws and regulations.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Becky Wasserman, Office of the State Treasurer, 109 State Street, Suite 4, Montpelier VT 05609
Tel: 802-498-3466
E-Mail: [email protected]
URL: https://www.vermonttreasurer.gov/vt-saves.
FOR COPIES: Justin St. James, Office of the State Treasurer, 109 State Street, Suite 4, Montpelier VT 05609
Tel: 802-828-7190
E-Mail: [email protected].
