Proposed State Rules 

By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services
CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule sets forth the criteria for Vermont Medicaid's prior authorization process. It amends current prior authorization Rule 7102 titled "Prior Authorization." Revisions include:(1) align the rule with 42 CFR 438.210(d)(2) that requires that expedited prior authorizations be decided within 72 hours of request, (2) provide that standard prior authorizations must be decided within seven days of request, (3) add clarity regarding the prior authorization process for pharmacy requests, and (4) add prior authorization requirements for the routine patient costs of a beneficiary when they are related to a clinical trial.
