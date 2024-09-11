Proposed State Rules 

Published September 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/.
The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below.
You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802) 828-2231.
NOTE: The three rules below have been promulgated by the Agency of Human Services who has requested the notices be combined to facilitate a savings for the agency. When contacting the agency about these rules please note the title and rule number of the proposed rule(s) you are interested in.
• Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, Eligibility Standards (Part 2). Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P031
• Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, Nonfinancial Eligibility Requirements (Part 3). Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P032
• Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, Eligibility-and-Enrollment Procedures (Part 7). Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P033
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services
CONCISE SUMMARY: These proposed rules amends Parts 2, 3, and 7 of the 8-part Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment (HBEE) rule. Parts 2, 3, and 7 were last amended effective January 1, 2024.
Substantive revisions include: making beneficiary-friendly changes to Transitional Medical Assistance eligibility; codifying the exclusion of dividend/interest income for purposes of Medicare Savings Program eligibility; repealing the exception of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients as being "lawfully present" for purposes of Qualified Health Plan eligibility; repealing the requirement to pursue potential unearned income for purposes of Medicaid eligibility; codifying the automatic enrollment of SSI recipients as Qualified Medicare Beneficiaries; codifying the 90-day post-denial reconsideration period for Medicaid applicants who did not cooperate with the application process; and repealing the interview requirement for purposes of long-term care Medicaid eligibility.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Dani Fuoco, Agency of Human Services, 280 State Drive, NOB 1 South, Waterbury, Vermont 05671-1010 Tel: 802-585-4265 Fax: 802-241-0450 E-Mail: [email protected] URL: https://humanservices.vermont.gov/rules-policies/health-care-rules.
FOR COPIES: Jessica Ploesser, Agency of Human Services, 280 State Drive, NOB 1 South, Waterbury, VT 05671-1010 Tel: 802-241-0454 Fax: 802-241-0450 E-Mail: [email protected].
