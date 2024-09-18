Proposed State Rules 

Published September 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P034
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Corrections
CONCISE SUMMARY: Due to the update in 18 V.S.A. § 5142, raising the legal age of marriage to 18 regardless of parental consent the Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) needs to amend the "Inmate Due to the update in 18 V.S.A. § 5142, raising the legal age of marriage to 18 regardless of parental consent the Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) needs to amend the "Inmate Marriage Rule" to no longer allow marriages of incarcerated individuals who are under the age of 18. It is not within the DOC's authority or mission to determine if someone is eligible to get married. The proposed rule would require the incarcerated individual to submit a request form for a marriage ceremony. Then the DOC will review the request form and approve the marriage ceremony provided there are no legitimate penological interest concerns. The DOC requires the incarcerated individual or intended spouse to submit proof of the marriage license to the DOC prior to the scheduled marriage ceremony, but will not require a marriage license to be submitted with the request form.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Margaret "MJ" Faller, Agency of Human Services, Vermont Department of Corrections, 280 State Drive, NOB 2 South Waterbury, VT 05671-2000 Tel: 802-798-4559 Fax: 802-241-0020 E-Mail: [email protected] URL: https://outside.vermont.gov/dept/DOC/Policies/Forms/Public%20Facing%20View.aspx
FOR COPIES: David Turner, Vermont Department of Corrections, 280 State Drive, NOB 2 South Waterbury, VT 05671-2000 Tel: 802-241-0060 Fax: 802-241- 0020 E-Mail: [email protected].
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P035
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL)
CONCISE SUMMARY: As set forth in 2024 Acts and Resolves No. 137, Sec. 17, the Commissioner of DAIL, in consultation with the Commissioner of Mental Health, is directed to file and adopt permanent and emergency rules that authorize the use of emergency involuntary procedures, including the administration of involuntary medication, at a secure residential recovery facility "in a manner identical to that required in rules adopted by the Department of Mental Health governing the use of emergency involuntary procedures in psychiatric inpatient units." These proposed rules incorporate the provisions of the Department of Mental Health's Regulation Establishing Standards for Emergency Involuntary Procedures (EIPs), which was last adopted in 2016.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Pamela Cota, Agency of Human Services, Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) (DAIL), 280 State Drive, HC 2 South, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-241-0480, E-Mail: [email protected] URL: https://dail.vermont.gov.
FOR COPIES: Stuart Schurr, Agency of Human Services, Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living, 280 State Drive, HC 2 South, Waterbury VT 05671 Tel: 802-241-0353 Email: [email protected].
