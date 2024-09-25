Proposed State Rules 

Published September 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
The four rules below have been promulgated by the Agency of Human Services who has requested the notices be combined to facilitate a savings for the agency. When contacting the agency about these rules please note the title and rule number of the rule(s) you are interested in.
• Dental Services
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P036
• Dental Services for Beneficiaries Under Age 21, and Pregnant and Postpartum Women
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P037
• Medical and Surgical Services of a Dentist
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P038
• Orthodontic Treatment
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P039
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services
CONCISE SUMMARY: These proposed rules set forth the criteria for coverage and service delivery for Health Care Administrative Rules (HCAR) for Dental Services under Vermont's Medicaid program. These rules are being combined into one rule for dental services. The revisions are designed to improve public accessibility and comprehension of the rules concerning the operation of Vermont's Medicaid program.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Ashley Berliner Agency of Human Services 280 State Drive Waterbury, VT 05671-1000 Tel: 802-578-9305 Fax: 802-241-0450 E-Mail: [email protected] URL: https://humanservices.vermont.gov/rules-policies/health-care-rules.
FOR COPIES, CONTACT: Susan Coburn, Agency of Human Services 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1000 Tel: 802-578-9412 Fax: 802-241-0450 Email: [email protected].
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P040
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services
CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule sets forth the criteria for coverage of chiropractic services under Vermont's Medicaid program. It amends current Health Care Administrative Rule 3.101 titled "Chiropractic Services". Amendments include updating the prior authorization requirements, clarifying terms that were not previously defined, and specifying services that are not covered.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Ashley Berliner, Agency of Human Services, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1000 Tel: 802-578-9305 Fax: 802-241-0450 Email: [email protected] URL: https://humanservices.vermont.gov/rules-polies/health-care-rules/health-care-administrative-rules-hcar.
FOR COPIES: Susan Coburn, Agency of Human Services 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1000 Tel: 802-578-9412 Fax: 802-241-0450 Email: [email protected].
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P041
AGENCY: Secretary of State, Office of Professional Regulation
CONCISE SUMMARY: These rules create standards for issuing commissions as well as special endorsements to notaries public to perform notarial acts on electronic records and for remotely located individuals. The standards specify acceptable methods for performing notarial acts, including identification of individuals, personal appearance, completion of the notarial certificate, remote notarization, and recording notarial acts.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Jennifer Colin, Esq. Office of Professional Regulation, 89 Main St., 3rd Fl., Montpelier, VT 05602 Tel: 802-828-1505 Email: [email protected] URL: https://sos.vermont.gov/notaries-public/statutes-rules-resources/.
FOR COPIES: Gina Hruban, Office of Professional Regulation, 89 Main St., 3rd Fl., Montpelier, VT 05602 Tel: 802-828-1505 Email: [email protected].
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P042
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families
CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rule contains five amendments to the General Assistance program rules: (1) language regarding notices to terminate tenancy was added to the definition of constructive eviction in rule 2622; (2) language was added to rule 2650 authorizing DCF to withhold payments to hotels/motels in violation of lodging licensing rules; (3) the catastrophic and vulnerable populations eligibility categories in rules 2652.2 and 2652.3 have been replaced with the new eligibility criteria set forth in sec. E.321 of Act 113 of 2024; (4) the rule updates the basic needs standard chart in rule 2652.4 to align with the current Reach Up basic needs dollar amounts; and (5) the methodology for calculating the 30% income contribution in rule 2652.4 was changed from using the least expensive daily motel rate to either the current daily rate at the motel in which the temporary housing applicant is staying or if the applicant is not currently housed in a motel, the average daily rate.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Heidi Moreau, Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families, 280 State Drive, NOB 1 North, Waterbury VT 05671 Tel: 802-595-9639 Email: [email protected] URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/esd/laws-rules/proposed.
FOR COPIES: Amanda Beliveau, Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families, 280 State Drive, HC 1 South, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-241-0641 Email: [email protected].
