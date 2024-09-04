 Public Auction Under Self-Storage And Operators Lien | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

September 04, 2024 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Public Auction Under Self-Storage And Operators Lien 

Published September 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

U-Haul Of Williston
5010 Williston Rd
Williston, Vt . 05495

On September 11th, 2024 at 9:00 am on www.storageauctions.com

The contents of the following units consisting of furniture, household goods and miscellaneous personal property will be SOLD to satisfy the lien of U-HAUL as self-storage operators. This Sale Is Held Under The Uniform Commercial Code Section 16a, Paragraph 7-210 Enforcement Of Vermont Self-Storage Lien.

NAME UNIT #

Lindsay McGinnis 1093

Magdalena Wohland 1422

Todd Wells 2013

Shawn Mathieu 0103

Tyler Pelletier 1225

Dylan Hughes 2211

Hannah Wells 2705

Aisha Bitini 2184

Jaada Longmore 2232

Sophonise Martin AB7812B

Leaviel Johnson AB2626C

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation