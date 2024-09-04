Public Auction Under Self-Storage And Operators Lien 

Published September 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
U-Haul Of Williston
5010 Williston Rd
Williston, Vt . 05495
On September 11th, 2024 at 9:00 am on www.storageauctions.com
The contents of the following units consisting of furniture, household goods and miscellaneous personal property will be SOLD to satisfy the lien of U-HAUL as self-storage operators. This Sale Is Held Under The Uniform Commercial Code Section 16a, Paragraph 7-210 Enforcement Of Vermont Self-Storage Lien.
NAME UNIT #
Lindsay McGinnis 1093
Magdalena Wohland 1422
Todd Wells 2013
Shawn Mathieu 0103
Tyler Pelletier 1225
Dylan Hughes 2211
Hannah Wells 2705
Aisha Bitini 2184
Jaada Longmore 2232
Sophonise Martin AB7812B
Leaviel Johnson AB2626C
