 Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 21, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board 

Published February 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on March 13, 2024 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.

a) FP-24-05: MANOR ESTATES HOMEOWNERS ASSOC. & 261 JEN BARRY LANE LLC: Final Plat application to amend a previously approved 9-lot Planned Unit Development. Proposed amendment is to merge Lots 7 and 8, and reduce the number of permitted dwelling units from 7 to 6. No additional construction is proposed. Subject property is located at 812 Holy Cross Road, Account #47-001002-0000000.

b) FP-24-06: ALLEN BROOK DEVELOPMENT, INC.: Final Plat application to amend a previously approved 4-lot, 24-unit Planned Unit Development. Proposed amendments are to reduce impact to a Mesic Pine-Oak Sandplain Forest and specifically include: 1) consolidate the proposed stormwater system; 2) relocate the sidewalk; 3) relocate and consolidate the proposed in-ground wastewater systems; 4) reduce the total number of dwelling units from 24 to 23, to be made up of 13 single-unit dwelling and 10 duplex dwellings. Subject property is located at 203 Belwood Ave, Account #48-037002-0000000 and 0 Caleb Court, Account #50-046032-0000000.

February 21, 2024

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation