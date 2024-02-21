Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board 

Published February 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on March 13, 2024 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.
a) FP-24-05: MANOR ESTATES HOMEOWNERS ASSOC. & 261 JEN BARRY LANE LLC: Final Plat application to amend a previously approved 9-lot Planned Unit Development. Proposed amendment is to merge Lots 7 and 8, and reduce the number of permitted dwelling units from 7 to 6. No additional construction is proposed. Subject property is located at 812 Holy Cross Road, Account #47-001002-0000000.
b) FP-24-06: ALLEN BROOK DEVELOPMENT, INC.: Final Plat application to amend a previously approved 4-lot, 24-unit Planned Unit Development. Proposed amendments are to reduce impact to a Mesic Pine-Oak Sandplain Forest and specifically include: 1) consolidate the proposed stormwater system; 2) relocate the sidewalk; 3) relocate and consolidate the proposed in-ground wastewater systems; 4) reduce the total number of dwelling units from 24 to 23, to be made up of 13 single-unit dwelling and 10 duplex dwellings. Subject property is located at 203 Belwood Ave, Account #48-037002-0000000 and 0 Caleb Court, Account #50-046032-0000000.
February 21, 2024
find, follow, fan us: