Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board 

Published April 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on May 8, 2024 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.
a) FP-24-09 CERRA FRIETS FAMILY TRUST, STEWART HALL & KATRINA DUCIS, AND CLAUDE & WENDY PARENT: Final Plat Application to amend a previously approved 3-lot Planned Unit Development. Amendment is to request additional PUD Buffer crossings as permissible under §9.07-C(8) in order to install the required underground utilities to serve Lots 2 and 3 of the subdivision. Request also includes blasting and removal and earth material in excess of 100 cy. No other site modifications are proposed at this time. Property is located in the Residential One (R1) and Shoreland Overlay (SD) Districts. Subject property is located at 115 Moonlight Ridge, Account #71-003003-0000000.April 17, 2024
