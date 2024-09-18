Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board 

Published September 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on October 9, 2024 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.
a) CU-25-02 CRONULLA DEVELOPMENTS LLC & FREEDOM RAINS, LLC: Conditional Use Application in conjunction with Site Plan Application SP-25-08 to amend a previously approved Site Plan and Conditional Use approval. Amendment is to convert 5,000 sf to Large Day Care Facility (Use 7.800) for a total square footage of 12,700 sf of Large Day Care Facility on the subject property. Enrollment to increase from 90 to 120 children and 12 to 15 staff. No site modifications or building improvements are proposed as part of this application. Subject property is located in the Business (BD) District. Subject property is located at 566 Hercules Drive, Account #01-020323-0000000.
September 18, 2024
