Public Hearing (In-Person and Electronic) 

The State of Vermont's Department of Housing and Community Development will be holding a public hearing to get input from Vermont residents before finalizing the state’s HUD Consolidated Plan Annual Action Plan (AAP) for 2024.



The hearing will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, from 1:00 - 1:30 p.m. The in-person location will be in the Calvin Coolidge room at DHCD, 1 National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th floor, Montpelier.

To participate electronically, go to: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MjY1NWFlZGEtY2ExZi00N2Y4LTk5MzUtZDIzODI2Y2U0ZjE5%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2220b4933b-baad-433c-9c02-70edcc7559c6%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22c7bef8ee-5aed-420b-9d94-3ef05024d84f%22%7d

Meeting ID: 272 754 130 632

Passcode: tyyyc2

The draft Plan outlines priorities for the use of approximately $11 million in federal funds provided to the State for the Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnership Program, and Emergency Solutions Grant program, and $3 million awarded to the State from the National Housing Trust Fund to develop housing that is affordable to extremely low- and very low- income households. The Plan also serves as Vermont's application to HUD for these funds.

HUD’s goals for the Plan are to provide decent affordable housing, assure a suitable living environment, and expand economic opportunity for Vermont's citizens. The Department, along with the Consolidated Plan Advisory Board, and the other State agencies and partners that receive HUD funding under the Plan, developed the draft based on input received about the state’s housing, homelessness, public facility and service, and non-housing community development needs, as well as ideas for grant activities the State should consider funding for the next year.

Accommodations for persons with disabilities and interpreters to meet the needs of non-English speaking persons will be made available upon request. Requests for accommodations should be directed to Arthur Hamlin at (802) 828-3749 or emailed to [email protected] by March 28, 2024. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY#) 1-800-253-0191.

More information on the plan and process is available on the Department’s website at https://accd.vermont.gov/housing/plans-data-rules/hud/how