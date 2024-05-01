Public Hearing Notice 

Published May 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Seeking Input On Application To Hud For Preservation And Reinvestment Initiative For Community Enhancement (Price) Competition May 16, 2024, At 6pm Vermont Housing & Conservation Board (Vhcb) Offices 58 East State Street; Montpelier, Vt 05602
Vermont to Apply for $15M in Federal Funding to Support eligible Manufactured Housing Communities (MHC's)
The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) is preparing to submit an application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Preservation and Reinvestment Initiative for Community Enhancement (PRICE) Main Program seeking $15 million in funding. Interested parties can learn more about the funding opportunity at https://www.hud.gov/_offices/comm_planning/PRICE or by accessing the Federal Register for Funding Opportunity FR-6700-N-99. If awarded, ACCD intends to sub-grant the funds to the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board (VHCB) to address critical infrastructure needs in non-profit and cooperatively-owned manufactured home communities. In accordance with the rules governing the PRICE program, this notice announces a public comment period, commencing Monday, April 29th and ending on Friday, May 17th.
All documents and materials submitted with the PRICE application will be made available for public viewing as of April 29th on the ACCD website at https://accd.vermont.gov/community-development/current-intiatives.
Questions and comments regarding this application may be submitted by email to [email protected] or through participation in the public hearing on Thursday, May 16th at 6:00 pm. For the hearing impaired, please call Bonnie TTY: 1-800-253-0191.
The hearing will take place in person at VHCB's offices at 58 East State Street in Montpelier and will also be accessible by Zoom.
Those interested in joining the meeting via Zoom can visit vhcb.org/PRICE for details or register at bit.ly/PRICE-Zoom.
