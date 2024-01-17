Public Hearing Notice Amendments to the City of Winooski Unified Land Use And Development Regulations 

Published January 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 17, 2024 at 10:14 a.m.
In accordance with 24 V.S.A § 4415 and § 4444, the Winooski City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 05, 2024 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Members of the public interested in participating in this hearing can do so by attending in person at Winooski City Hall, 27 West Allen Street, Winooski, VT; or electronically by visiting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84364849328; or by calling (646) 558 8656 and using Webinar ID: 843 6484 9328. Toll charges may apply.
Amendments to the Unified Land Use and Development Regulations
• Section 4.4 - Design Review
• Section 4.9 – Nonconforming Lots, Structures, Right of Way or Drive, and Uses
• Section 6.2 - Subdivisions
• Section 6.6 - Site Plan Review
• Article VIII - Administration
• Article IX - Definitions
• Article X - Official Zoning Maps
Statement of Purpose: The purpose of these amendments are as follows:
Section 4.4 – Creates new standards for local review of historic, cultural, architectural, and archeological resources, including a new board to provide recommendations consistent with 24 V.S.A. § 4414(F).
Section 4.9 – Updates references to Section 4.4 related to a new section title and other minor editorial changes.
Section 6.2 – Removes the title for Section 4.4 based on proposed amendments.
Section 6.6 – Updates references to Section 4.4 and Section 4.8 related to section titles.
Article VIII – Creates a new local resources advisory board; including their power and duties related to administration of draft amendments to Section 4.4.
Article IX – Amends definitions related to changes proposed in Section 4.4.
Article X – Adds a new Zoning Map to identify properties that will be subject to the regulations in Section 4.4. A list of properties is also included.
Geographic Area Affected: The proposed amendments will apply to the entire City including all zoning districts.
Section Headings Impacted: The following specific updates are included with these amendments:
Section 4.4 – Amends the title of this section from Design Review to Local Historic, Cultural, Architectural, and Archeological Resources. Deletes the majority of the previous text related to design review and replaces it with a process whereby covered actions (new Section 4.4.C) require review by a newly established Local Resource Advisory Board. Includes references (new Section 4.4.D) to a new map and list of properties (included in Article X) to be covered by the proposed regulations. Provides information on review procedures (new Section 4.4.G), including the information required for review and possible issuance of a Certificate of Appropriateness (new Section 4.4.H). Provides a process for adding properties to the map and list (new Section 4.4.I) of local resources to be reviewed under Section 4.4; and process to remove properties from the list of local resources (new Section 4.4.J). Finally, the draft amendments remove existing text related to impacts on state and national register of historic places and properties listed in the City's Municipal Development Plan.
Section 4.9 – Updates existing references in Section 4.9.G.4.b to delete the text related to Design Review included in Section 4.4 and replace the reference for Section 4.4 to include information on Local Historic, Cultural, Architectural, and Archeological resource review.
Section 6.2 – Deletes text under Section 6.2.H.2 that reference the Historic Structures section of Design Review in Section 4.4, but retains the reference to Section 4.4.
Section 6.6 – Updates the text in Section 6.6.C.1 to include title references for Section 4.8 and Section 4.4 as proposed through this amendment.
Article VIII – Adds a new item (Section A.4) to provide a structure, including membership, powers, and duties for a Local Resources Advisory Board. Specific information is included related to the expertise that members should have in order to serve on the Local Resources Advisory Board including statutory authority to have a local resources advisory board (24 V.S.A. §§ 4433 and 4414). This amendment also includes references to public notice requirements for site plan review consistent with state statute.
Article IX – Clarifies the definition of Certificate of Appropriateness to remove references to design review consistent with the proposed language included in Section 4.4, and adds a definition for contributing element.
Article X – Adds a new Map 5 to identify specific properties that will be covered by Section 4.4 (as referenced in the draft Section 4.4.D). This map also includes a list of properties with addresses to specifically identify the property locations, and any resources that may currently exist on the properties; including a local resource number. The map also provides information consistent with Section 4.4.B that indicates properties in the Downtown Core Zoning District are exempt from the standards included in Section 4.4.
The full text of these amendments is available at the Winooski City Hall, 27 West Allen Street, during normal business hours or by contacting Eric Vorwald, AICP, City of Winooski Planning & Zoning Manager by calling 802.655.6410 or [email protected].
