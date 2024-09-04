 Public Hearing Notice Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 04, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Public Hearing Notice Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance 

Published September 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4442 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington City Council to hear comments on the following proposed amendment to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO):

ZA-24-03 Emergency Shelters

The public hearing will take place on Monday, September 23, 2024 during the Regular City Council Meeting which begins at 6:00 pm in Contois Auditorium, Burlington City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT or you may access the hearing/meeting as follows:

On-line: https://zoom.us/j/94751796951

By telephone: +1 646 931 3860 US

Webinar ID: 947 5179 6951

Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):

Statement of purpose:

The purpose of proposed amendment ZA-24-03 Emergency Shelters is to bring emergency shelter standards in the CDO into compliance with the current state statutory standards.

Geographic areas affected:

ZA-24-03 Emergency Shelters applies to all current zoning districts within the city that permit emergency shelters, either as-of-right or conditionally (RL/W, RM/W, RH, NMU, NAC, NAC-CR, NAC-RC).

List of section headings affected:

The proposed amendment ZA-24-03 Emergency Shelters modifies the following sections of the CDO--deletes Sec. 5.4.13, Emergency Shelters, modifies Sec. 13.1.2, Definitions; and amends Appendix A-Use Table-All Zoning Districts.

The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. Upon request, a hard copy of the proposed amendments can be viewed at the Clerk's Office located on the second floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or online at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Amendments.

