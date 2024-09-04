Public Hearing Notice Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance 

Published September 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4442 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington City Council to hear comments on the following proposed amendment to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO):
ZA-24-03 Emergency Shelters
The public hearing will take place on Monday, September 23, 2024 during the Regular City Council Meeting which begins at 6:00 pm in Contois Auditorium, Burlington City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT or you may access the hearing/meeting as follows:
On-line: https://zoom.us/j/94751796951
By telephone: +1 646 931 3860 US
Webinar ID: 947 5179 6951
Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):
Statement of purpose:
The purpose of proposed amendment ZA-24-03 Emergency Shelters is to bring emergency shelter standards in the CDO into compliance with the current state statutory standards.
Geographic areas affected:
ZA-24-03 Emergency Shelters applies to all current zoning districts within the city that permit emergency shelters, either as-of-right or conditionally (RL/W, RM/W, RH, NMU, NAC, NAC-CR, NAC-RC).
List of section headings affected:
The proposed amendment ZA-24-03 Emergency Shelters modifies the following sections of the CDO--deletes Sec. 5.4.13, Emergency Shelters, modifies Sec. 13.1.2, Definitions; and amends Appendix A-Use Table-All Zoning Districts.
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. Upon request, a hard copy of the proposed amendments can be viewed at the Clerk's Office located on the second floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or online at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Amendments.
