Public Hearing Notice Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance 

Published September 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4442 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington City Council to hear comments on the following proposed amendment to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO):
ZA-24-04: Neighborhood Code-2A, Part 1
The public hearing will take place on Monday, October 28, 2024 during the Regular City Council Meeting which begins at 6:00 pm in Contois Auditorium, Burlington City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT or you may access the hearing/meeting as follows:
On-line: https://zoom.us/j/94046233355
By telephone: +1 305 224 1968 US
Webinar ID: 940 4623 3355
Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):
Statement of purpose:
This amendment augments Neighborhood Code Part 1 by making technical corrections to various standards for Residential Districts, clarifies the relationship between secondary buildings allowed in the residential standards and citywide provisions for secondary structures, and moves the effective date to November 1, 2024 for secondary structure provisions in the RL and RM.
Geographic areas affected:
This amendment applies to all current residential zoning districts within the city with additional changes to amend the 250 Starr Farm Road parcel.
List of section headings affected:
The proposed amendment modifies the following sections of the CDO: Sec. 4.3.1 Base Districts Established; Map 4.3.1-1 Base Zoning Districts; Residential Corridor District purpose statement in Sec. 4.4.5 (a) 5; Map 4.4.5-1 Residential Zoning Districts; Table 4.4.5-2, Principal & Secondary Structures Massing and Placement Standards in Residential Districts; Sec. 4.4.5 (d) 1. B. Residential Development Bonuses; by renaming and modifying both Sec. 4.4.5(d)1.B.(i) and Table 4.4.5-4. Senior Housing; Sec. 4.4.5(e), Effective Date; Sec. 5.2.5(b)7, Exceptions to Yard Setback Requirements-Driveways; Table 7.2.1-B Sign Types Permitted by Form/Zoning District; and Article 13 – Definitions.
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/553/Zoning-Ordinance. Upon request, a hard copy of the proposed amendments can be viewed at the Clerk's Office located on the second floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or online at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/555/Pending-CDO-Amendments.
