Public Hearing Notice - City of Burlington Housing and Community Needs Assessment for Five Year Consolidated Plan 

Published January 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The City of Burlington is developing its five-year Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development Programs that it will submit to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.
A Public Hearing soliciting feedback on the plan will be held in person and online via Zoom at the City Council meeting on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7 PM. More information on how to access the meeting can be found online at burlingtonvt.portal.civicclerk.com or by contacting [email protected]. Comments will be heard on priorities for housing and community needs in the City of Burlington. Written comments can also be submitted directly to the Community & Economic Development Office by e-mail to [email protected], or via hand delivery or mail to CEDO, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401.
For more information, or information on alternative access, contact Rebeka Lawrence-Gomez, Community & Economic Development Office, at (802) 734-8019.
