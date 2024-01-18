The State of Vermont's Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will be holding a virtual/in-person public hearing to get input from Vermont residents before writing its U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Consolidated Plan Annual Action Plan for 2024.

The hearing will be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, from 3:30 - 4:00 p.m. The in-person location will be at DHCD, 1 National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th floor, Montpelier.

To participate electronically, go to:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_YjRiZGQxZWEtOWQ3ZS00NDAxLTkyZjgtYmUzZTdiZjBmOWNk%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2220b4933b-baad-433c-9c02-70edcc7559c6%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22c7bef8ee-5aed-420b-9d94-3ef05024d84f%22%7d

Meeting ID: 296 975 000 588

Passcode: pTSwpk

The purpose of the hearing is to listen to residents’ views about the state’s housing, economic development, homelessness, public facility and service, and non-housing community development needs, as well as ideas for grant activities the State should consider funding for the next program year (July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025). The Department also seeks feedback on how the programs funded by HUD under past plans performed in meeting the State’s goals.

The Plan outlines priorities for the use of approximately $11 million in federal funds provided to the State for the Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnership Program, and Emergency Solutions Grant program, and $3 million awarded to the State from the National Housing Trust Fund to develop housing that is affordable to extremely low- and very low- income households. The Plan also serves as Vermont's application to HUD for these funds. The goals of the Plan are to provide decent affordable housing, assure a suitable living environment, and expand economic opportunity for Vermont's citizens.

Accommodations for persons with disabilities and interpreters to meet the needs of non-English speaking persons will be made available upon request. Requests for accommodations should be directed to Arthur Hamlin at (802) 828-3749 or emailed to [email protected] by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, February 5, 2024. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY#) 1-800-253-0191.

More information is available on the Department’s website at http://accd.vermont.gov/housing.